Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.95

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX: UUU) open the trading on February 12, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.95% to $10.56. During the day, the stock rose to $11.67 and sunk to $9.97 before settling in for the price of $10.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UUU posted a 52-week range of $0.30-$19.88.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 8.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -331.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.71.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 14 workers. It has generated 1,138,694 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -447,222. The stock had 5.42 Receivables turnover and 1.09 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.39, operating margin was -10.55 and Pretax Margin of -39.28.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry. Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.90%, in contrast to 17.70% institutional ownership.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -39.28 while generating a return on equity of -75.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -331.30%.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX: UUU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.61.

In the same vein, UUU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.20.

Technical Analysis of Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU)

[Universal Security Instruments Inc., UUU] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.33% While, its Average True Range was 2.07.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 33.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 283.48% that was higher than 185.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

A Stock Check: Which direction Pinterest Inc (PINS) will move from here?

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
The social networking company Pinterest Inc (PINS) rose 226% in the past year. If the price has increased significantly, is it worthwhile to acquire...
Read more

Why Should Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Be On Your Radar?

Trading Directions Shaun Noe - 0
Growing demand for laptops has allowed Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNA) to expand its touchpad sales. The company becomes a technology leader in its narrow...
Read more

Would it be wise to buy Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)?

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has been in bull market mode, as demonstrated by the strength of its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. ENPH...
Read more

PayPal (PYPL) Earnings Watch: What to Expect From Last Quarter?

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
In the fourth quarter of 2020, PayPal (PYPL) tripled its profitability, completing what the company describes as its most profitable quarter ever. This was...
Read more

What is Driving NIO Inc (NIO)?

Trading Directions Sana Meer - 0
NIO Inc. (NIO), a Chinese electric vehicle developer and manufacturer - got a boost from news that it may begin selling its vehicles in...
Read more

Related Stories

Markets

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with General Electric Company (GE) as it 5-day change was 2.89%

Steve Mayer - 0
As on February 12, 2021, General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.36% to $11.73. During the day,...
Read more
Markets

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) EPS growth this year is 7.70%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Steve Mayer - 0
Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) flaunted slowness of -3.62% at $31.91, as the Stock market unbolted on February 12, 2021. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) went down -10.10% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Steve Mayer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 12, 2021, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) had a quiet start as it plunged...
Read more
Markets

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) surge 112.93% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Steve Mayer - 0
iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) started the day on February 12, 2021, with a price decrease of -25.15% at $2.47. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Markets

Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) last month performance of 153.78% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Steve Mayer - 0
As on February 12, 2021, Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ: AAME) got off with the flyer as it spiked 8.56% to $5.71. During the day,...
Read more
Markets

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) is 98.14% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Steve Mayer - 0
New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX: GBR) established initial surge of 2.45% at $7.12, as the Stock market unbolted on February 12, 2021. During the...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.