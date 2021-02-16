Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) went down -0.73% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 12, 2021, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.73% to $54.20. During the day, the stock rose to $54.68 and sunk to $54.1819 before settling in for the price of $54.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VZ posted a 52-week range of $48.84-$61.95.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of 0.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.14 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.14 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $225.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $57.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $57.79.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 133200 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.06, operating margin was +22.45 and Pretax Margin of +18.68.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Verizon Communications Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.03%, in contrast to 66.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 02, this organization’s EVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff sold 10,411 shares at the rate of 57.73, making the entire transaction reach 601,027 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,771. Preceding that transaction, on May 01, Company’s SVP & Controller sold 10,744 for 57.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 613,429. This particular insider is now the holder of 26,201 in total.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.17) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +13.88 while generating a return on equity of 27.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.80% and is forecasted to reach 5.18 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.82% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.82. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.61, and its Beta score is 0.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.76. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.72.

In the same vein, VZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.30, a figure that is expected to reach 1.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Going through the that latest performance of [Verizon Communications Inc., VZ]. Its last 5-days volume of 17.9 million was inferior to the volume of 20.04 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.77.

Raw Stochastic average of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.39%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 0.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.35% that was higher than 14.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.