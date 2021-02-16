Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.12

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) open the trading on February 12, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.38% to $2.57. During the day, the stock rose to $2.64 and sunk to $2.35 before settling in for the price of $2.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZOM posted a 52-week range of $0.06-$2.91.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -28.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $550.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $521.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.31.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Zomedica Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.42%, in contrast to 6.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 03, this organization’s Director sold 6,400 shares at the rate of 1.10, making the entire transaction reach 7,047 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 07, Company’s Director bought 625,000 for 0.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 625,000 in total.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -687.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Zomedica Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in the upcoming year.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zomedica Corp. (ZOM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 25.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30.

In the same vein, ZOM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Zomedica Corp. (ZOM)

[Zomedica Corp., ZOM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.76% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 83.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 218.31% that was higher than 210.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.