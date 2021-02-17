AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) EPS growth this year is 16.70%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 16, 2021, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) had a quiet start as it plunged -8.37% to $2.30. During the day, the stock rose to $2.52 and sunk to $2.10 before settling in for the price of $2.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACRX posted a 52-week range of $0.70-$2.94.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -15.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $113.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $88.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $253.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.50.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 25 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 23,121 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -537,778. The stock had 4.58 Receivables turnover and 0.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -197.34, operating margin was -2368.06 and Pretax Margin of -2325.78.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 25.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 15, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 7,547 shares at the rate of 1.33, making the entire transaction reach 10,035 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 468,757.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -2325.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in the upcoming year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 48.65.

In the same vein, ACRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.56, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

Going through the that latest performance of [AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., ACRX]. Its last 5-days volume of 6.35 million was inferior to the volume of 9.51 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 29.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 82.48% that was lower than 129.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

