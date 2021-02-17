ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) last month volatility was 9.02%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ) open the trading on February 16, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 52.63% to $2.03. During the day, the stock rose to $2.78 and sunk to $1.83 before settling in for the price of $1.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALJJ posted a 52-week range of $0.28-$1.45.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 13.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -45.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -288.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $18.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $91.74 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.90.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 7743 employees. It has generated 50,258 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -8,740. The stock had 7.58 Receivables turnover and 1.85 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.26, operating margin was +0.38 and Pretax Margin of -17.91.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry. ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 56.67%, in contrast to 3.50% institutional ownership.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -17.39 while generating a return on equity of -135.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -288.60%.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.52.

In the same vein, ALJJ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.61.

Technical Analysis of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ)

[ALJ Regional Holdings Inc., ALJJ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.86%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 54.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 180.90% that was higher than 99.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.