Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.00

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 16, 2021, Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: AAU) set off with pace as it heaved 4.44% to $0.94. During the day, the stock rose to $1.01 and sunk to $0.93 before settling in for the price of $0.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AAU posted a 52-week range of $0.21-$1.24.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $119.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $114.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $116.97 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6561, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7013.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Gold industry. Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.20%, in contrast to 5.90% institutional ownership.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -5.38.

Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in the upcoming year.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: AAU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11.

In the same vein, AAU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU)

Going through the that latest performance of [Almaden Minerals Ltd., AAU]. Its last 5-days volume of 10.79 million indicated improvement to the volume of 8.49 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.54% While, its Average True Range was 0.1183.

Raw Stochastic average of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.03%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 61.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 175.24% that was higher than 142.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

