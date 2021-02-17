Ambev S.A. (ABEV) went up 3.23% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on February 16, 2021, Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.23% to $2.88. During the day, the stock rose to $2.89 and sunk to $2.80 before settling in for the price of $2.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABEV posted a 52-week range of $1.85-$3.72.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.83%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -47.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.73 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.39 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $45.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.62.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 50000 employees. It has generated 1,051,994 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 235,599. The stock had 6.74 Receivables turnover and 0.53 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +55.29, operating margin was +29.57 and Pretax Margin of +24.65.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.02) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +22.40 while generating a return on equity of 20.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ambev S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -47.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in the upcoming year.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ambev S.A. (ABEV). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10.

In the same vein, ABEV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ambev S.A. (ABEV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ambev S.A., ABEV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 16.35 million was lower the volume of 24.87 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Ambev S.A. (ABEV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 48.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.40% that was lower than 46.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.