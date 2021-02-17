Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.09

By Shaun Noe
Company News

As on February 16, 2021, Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX: BRN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 9.79% to $3.70. During the day, the stock rose to $3.96 and sunk to $3.40 before settling in for the price of $3.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BRN posted a 52-week range of $0.30-$6.99.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 0.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -42.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.30 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.13.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 42 employees. It has generated 419,116 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -110,605. The stock had 6.35 Receivables turnover and 1.08 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.49, operating margin was -12.58 and Pretax Margin of -25.93.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Barnwell Industries Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 54.17%, in contrast to 10.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 20, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 18,906 shares at the rate of 1.85, making the entire transaction reach 34,969 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,236,818. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 19, Company’s 10% Owner bought 137,783 for 1.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 247,582. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,217,912 in total.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -26.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Barnwell Industries Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.70%.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX: BRN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.68. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 75.76.

In the same vein, BRN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.58.

Technical Analysis of Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Barnwell Industries Inc., BRN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.52 million was better the volume of 0.77 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.54%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 36.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 542.38% that was higher than 238.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

