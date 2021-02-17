CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $14.15: Right on the Precipice

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) flaunted slowness of -9.64% at $21.28, as the Stock market unbolted on February 16, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $24.23 and sunk to $21.28 before settling in for the price of $23.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CVM posted a 52-week range of $6.35-$40.91.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -3.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $38.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $828.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.15.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 43 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -5188.28 and Pretax Margin of -5415.64.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the CEL-SCI Corporation industry. CEL-SCI Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.20%, in contrast to 30.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 11, this organization’s Director bought 100 shares at the rate of 14.24, making the entire transaction reach 1,424 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 25,914. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 18, Company’s Director bought 800 for 11.77, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,416. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,723 in total.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.15) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -5415.64 while generating a return on equity of -243.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

CEL-SCI Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.00% and is forecasted to reach 3.15 in the upcoming year.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1380.72.

In the same vein, CVM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.83, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [CEL-SCI Corporation, CVM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.56 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.18% While, its Average True Range was 3.28.

Raw Stochastic average of CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 27.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 300.54% that was higher than 137.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.