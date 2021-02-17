Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) is predicted to post EPS of -0.03 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 16, 2021, Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) had a quiet start as it plunged -7.17% to $5.57. During the day, the stock rose to $6.24 and sunk to $5.33 before settling in for the price of $6.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRNT posted a 52-week range of $0.99-$6.90.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -5.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.19%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -621.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $81.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $61.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $406.72 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.73.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1042 employees. It has generated 274,072 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,250. The stock had 2.28 Receivables turnover and 1.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.91, operating margin was +2.56 and Pretax Margin of +0.27.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.70%, in contrast to 13.30% institutional ownership.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -0.82 while generating a return on equity of -1.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -621.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -6.19% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 36.31.

In the same vein, CRNT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.21, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ceragon Networks Ltd., CRNT]. Its last 5-days volume of 9.65 million indicated improvement to the volume of 7.96 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.88% While, its Average True Range was 0.65.

Raw Stochastic average of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.23%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 65.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 109.98% that was lower than 114.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

