Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) 14-day ATR is 0.12: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

As on February 16, 2021, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) got off with the flyer as it spiked 15.65% to $1.33. During the day, the stock rose to $1.34 and sunk to $1.17 before settling in for the price of $1.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CSCW posted a 52-week range of $0.31-$2.06.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $72.29 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7559, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7361.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Entertainment industry. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.76%, in contrast to 0.70% institutional ownership.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -145.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.00%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12.

In the same vein, CSCW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.44.

Technical Analysis of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Color Star Technology Co. Ltd., CSCW], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 13.58 million was better the volume of 11.25 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.1281.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.98%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 116.94% that was lower than 128.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

What the sentiment indicator is Signaling: CEVA Inc (CEVA)

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) reported its fourth-quarter report on Tuesday, February 16; the company signed 21 new agreements generating record revenues. CEVA provides OEMs with...
Read more

A Stock Check: Which direction Pinterest Inc (PINS) will move from here?

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
The social networking company Pinterest Inc (PINS) rose 226% in the past year. If the price has increased significantly, is it worthwhile to acquire...
Read more

Why Should Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Be On Your Radar?

Trading Directions Shaun Noe - 0
Growing demand for laptops has allowed Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNA) to expand its touchpad sales. The company becomes a technology leader in its narrow...
Read more

Would it be wise to buy Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)?

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has been in bull market mode, as demonstrated by the strength of its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. ENPH...
Read more

PayPal (PYPL) Earnings Watch: What to Expect From Last Quarter?

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
In the fourth quarter of 2020, PayPal (PYPL) tripled its profitability, completing what the company describes as its most profitable quarter ever. This was...
Read more

Related Stories

Analyst Insights

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $22.87: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer - 0
Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) established initial surge of 4.02% at $19.67, as the Stock market unbolted on February 16, 2021. During the day,...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) last month volatility was 2.25%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 16, 2021, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) set off with pace as it heaved...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) volume hits 16.97 million: A New Opening for Investors

Sana Meer - 0
Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) open the trading on February 16, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 1.35% to $15.04. During the day,...
Read more
Analyst Insights

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) Open at price of $5.48: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Sana Meer - 0
COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) started the day on February 16, 2021, with a price increase of 3.19% at $5.18. During the day, the...
Read more
Analyst Insights

The key reasons why RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) is -34.32% away from 52-week high?

Sana Meer - 0
As on February 16, 2021, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) started slowly as it slid -8.82% to $1.55. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Analyst Insights

No matter how cynical the overall market is Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) performance over the last week is recorded 11.56%

Sana Meer - 0
Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) flaunted slowness of -1.66% at $4.15, as the Stock market unbolted on February 16, 2021. During the day, the...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.