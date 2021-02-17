Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) went up 29.43% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 16, 2021, Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) set off with pace as it heaved 29.43% to $191.00. During the day, the stock rose to $193.88 and sunk to $156.60 before settling in for the price of $147.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FUTU posted a 52-week range of $8.16-$204.25.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 266.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $130.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $52.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $77.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $40.78.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 847 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 159,959 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 24,963. The stock had 0.79 Receivables turnover and 0.06 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +75.64, operating margin was +26.11 and Pretax Margin of +16.81.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Futu Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.99%, in contrast to 39.00% institutional ownership.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.1) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +15.61 while generating a return on equity of 9.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

Futu Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 266.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.99 in the upcoming year.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 19.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 87.74.

In the same vein, FUTU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.81, a figure that is expected to reach 0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

Going through the that latest performance of [Futu Holdings Limited, FUTU]. Its last 5-days volume of 20.04 million indicated improvement to the volume of 10.4 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.47% While, its Average True Range was 22.94.

Raw Stochastic average of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.52%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 142.38% that was higher than 97.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.