iRobot Corporation (IRBT) EPS growth this year is -5.70%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) open the trading on February 16, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -8.19% to $122.48. During the day, the stock rose to $134.68 and sunk to $120.31 before settling in for the price of $133.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IRBT posted a 52-week range of $32.79-$197.40.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 16.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -5.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $96.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $82.37.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1159 workers. It has generated 1,074,575 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 75,621. The stock had 7.86 Receivables turnover and 1.44 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.63, operating margin was +6.99 and Pretax Margin of +8.15.

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Consumer Electronics industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 11, this organization’s EVP and Chief Legal Officer sold 6,976 shares at the rate of 134.96, making the entire transaction reach 941,481 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 42,455. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 36,086 for 104.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,784,584. This particular insider is now the holder of 302,208 in total.

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.31) by $0.53. This company achieved a net margin of +7.04 while generating a return on equity of 14.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

iRobot Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -5.70% and is forecasted to reach 5.24 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for iRobot Corporation (IRBT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 12.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.72, and its Beta score is 1.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 34.21.

In the same vein, IRBT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.16, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of iRobot Corporation (IRBT)

[iRobot Corporation, IRBT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.66% While, its Average True Range was 12.54.

Raw Stochastic average of iRobot Corporation (IRBT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 167.12% that was higher than 87.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.