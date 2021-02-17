Kubient Inc. (KBNT) last month volatility was 14.85%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) started the day on 2/16/2021, with a price increase of 46.11% at $11.09 before settling in for the price of $7.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KBNT posted a 52-week range of $2.10-$9.30.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $127.09 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.41.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 11 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -736.58, operating margin was -1866.63 and Pretax Margin of -2326.61.

Kubient Inc. (KBNT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Kubient Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.20%, in contrast to 4.10% institutional ownership.

Kubient Inc. (KBNT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.36) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -2326.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kubient Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in the upcoming year.

Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kubient Inc. (KBNT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 71.82.

Technical Analysis of Kubient Inc. (KBNT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.66 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.05 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.62% While, its Average True Range was 1.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Kubient Inc. (KBNT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 52.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 165.89% that was higher than 127.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.