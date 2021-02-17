Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) EPS is poised to hit -0.04 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Steve Mayer
Markets

As on February 16, 2021, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) started slowly as it slid -6.86% to $14.53. During the day, the stock rose to $15.15 and sunk to $14.00 before settling in for the price of $15.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NNDM posted a 52-week range of $0.51-$17.89.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 71.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $205.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.98 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.60.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 68 employees. It has generated 104,307 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -123,236. The stock had 3.69 Receivables turnover and 0.33 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +2.29, operating margin was -210.52 and Pretax Margin of -118.15.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of -118.15 while generating a return on equity of -61.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nano Dimension Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 71.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in the upcoming year.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 877.65.

In the same vein, NNDM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.74, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Nano Dimension Ltd., NNDM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 30.39 million was lower the volume of 34.63 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.28% While, its Average True Range was 1.65.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.65%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 32.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 74.62% that was lower than 148.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

A Stock Check: Which direction Pinterest Inc (PINS) will move from here?

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
The social networking company Pinterest Inc (PINS) rose 226% in the past year. If the price has increased significantly, is it worthwhile to acquire...
Read more

Why Should Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Be On Your Radar?

Trading Directions Shaun Noe - 0
Growing demand for laptops has allowed Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNA) to expand its touchpad sales. The company becomes a technology leader in its narrow...
Read more

Would it be wise to buy Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)?

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has been in bull market mode, as demonstrated by the strength of its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. ENPH...
Read more

PayPal (PYPL) Earnings Watch: What to Expect From Last Quarter?

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
In the fourth quarter of 2020, PayPal (PYPL) tripled its profitability, completing what the company describes as its most profitable quarter ever. This was...
Read more

What is Driving NIO Inc (NIO)?

Trading Directions Sana Meer - 0
NIO Inc. (NIO), a Chinese electric vehicle developer and manufacturer - got a boost from news that it may begin selling its vehicles in...
Read more

Related Stories

Markets

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) 20 Days SMA touch 15.52%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Steve Mayer - 0
As on February 16, 2021, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) started slowly as it slid -5.65% to $2.34. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more
Markets

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 4.17 million

Steve Mayer - 0
Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) established initial surge of 19.86% at $9.20, as the Stock market unbolted on February 16, 2021. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) recent quarterly performance of 285.19% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 16, 2021, RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) had a quiet start as it plunged -12.46%...
Read more
Markets

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.08

Steve Mayer - 0
Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) open the trading on February 16, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 11.70% to $8.50. During the...
Read more
Markets

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) is predicted to post EPS of -0.06 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top...

Steve Mayer - 0
Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) started the day on February 16, 2021, with a price increase of 93.46% at $2.96. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as MICT Inc. (MICT) last week performance was 1.57%

Steve Mayer - 0
MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) established initial surge of 17.27% at $2.58, as the Stock market unbolted on February 16, 2021. During the day, the...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.