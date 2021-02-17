Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.00

By Zach King
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) established initial surge of 0.19% at $10.55, as the Stock market unbolted on February 12, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $10.64 and sunk to $10.36 before settling in for the price of $10.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PBR posted a 52-week range of $4.01-$15.02.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -2.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.52 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.19 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $68.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.79.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 57983 employees. It has generated 5,212,649 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 517,548. The stock had 10.14 Receivables turnover and 0.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.33, operating margin was +24.53 and Pretax Margin of +15.45.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras industry. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.80%, in contrast to 18.90% institutional ownership.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.1) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +9.93 while generating a return on equity of 10.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.03% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.32. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.72.

In the same vein, PBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.28, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, PBR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 25.85 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.66%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 36.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.69% that was lower than 47.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

