Polar Power Inc. (POLA) went down -4.45% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) started the day on February 16, 2021, with a price decrease of -4.45% at $17.38. During the day, the stock rose to $18.60 and sunk to $16.86 before settling in for the price of $18.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, POLA posted a 52-week range of $0.95-$30.82.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 36.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -53.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -377.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $224.03 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.64.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 132 workers. It has generated 187,887 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -30,642. The stock had 5.16 Receivables turnover and 1.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.67, operating margin was -16.05 and Pretax Margin of -16.31.

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. Polar Power Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 53.72%, in contrast to 11.10% institutional ownership.

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by -$0.5. This company achieved a net margin of -16.31 while generating a return on equity of -19.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Polar Power Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -377.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in the upcoming year.

Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Polar Power Inc. (POLA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 30.27.

In the same vein, POLA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.13, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Polar Power Inc. (POLA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.75 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.38 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.89% While, its Average True Range was 2.86.

Raw Stochastic average of Polar Power Inc. (POLA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.86%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 124.86% that was lower than 188.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

