RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) recent quarterly performance of 285.19% is not showing the real picture

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 16, 2021, RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) had a quiet start as it plunged -12.46% to $5.20. During the day, the stock rose to $5.75 and sunk to $4.85 before settling in for the price of $5.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RCMT posted a 52-week range of $1.02-$12.49.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $61.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.72.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3410 employees. It has generated 56,041 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,190. The stock had 3.20 Receivables turnover and 2.15 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.60, operating margin was +3.44 and Pretax Margin of +2.52.

RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Engineering & Construction industry. RCM Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.10%, in contrast to 23.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02, this organization’s Executive Chairman & President bought 850,000 shares at the rate of 1.20, making the entire transaction reach 1,020,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,162,526. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 02, Company’s Director bought 100,000 for 1.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 120,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 188,907 in total.

RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.06) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +2.12 while generating a return on equity of 13.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

RCM Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -10.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.39. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.74.

In the same vein, RCMT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.48, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT)

Going through the that latest performance of [RCM Technologies Inc., RCMT]. Its last 5-days volume of 14.41 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.49 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.45% While, its Average True Range was 1.25.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.23%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 27.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 230.59% that was higher than 133.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

A Stock Check: Which direction Pinterest Inc (PINS) will move from here?

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
The social networking company Pinterest Inc (PINS) rose 226% in the past year. If the price has increased significantly, is it worthwhile to acquire...
Read more

Why Should Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Be On Your Radar?

Trading Directions Shaun Noe - 0
Growing demand for laptops has allowed Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNA) to expand its touchpad sales. The company becomes a technology leader in its narrow...
Read more

Would it be wise to buy Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)?

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has been in bull market mode, as demonstrated by the strength of its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. ENPH...
Read more

PayPal (PYPL) Earnings Watch: What to Expect From Last Quarter?

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
In the fourth quarter of 2020, PayPal (PYPL) tripled its profitability, completing what the company describes as its most profitable quarter ever. This was...
Read more

What is Driving NIO Inc (NIO)?

Trading Directions Sana Meer - 0
NIO Inc. (NIO), a Chinese electric vehicle developer and manufacturer - got a boost from news that it may begin selling its vehicles in...
Read more

Related Stories

Markets

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) 20 Days SMA touch 15.52%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Steve Mayer - 0
As on February 16, 2021, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) started slowly as it slid -5.65% to $2.34. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more
Markets

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 4.17 million

Steve Mayer - 0
Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) established initial surge of 19.86% at $9.20, as the Stock market unbolted on February 16, 2021. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.08

Steve Mayer - 0
Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) open the trading on February 16, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 11.70% to $8.50. During the...
Read more
Markets

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) is predicted to post EPS of -0.06 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top...

Steve Mayer - 0
Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) started the day on February 16, 2021, with a price increase of 93.46% at $2.96. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) EPS is poised to hit -0.04 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Steve Mayer - 0
As on February 16, 2021, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) started slowly as it slid -6.86% to $14.53. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more
Markets

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as MICT Inc. (MICT) last week performance was 1.57%

Steve Mayer - 0
MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) established initial surge of 17.27% at $2.58, as the Stock market unbolted on February 16, 2021. During the day, the...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.