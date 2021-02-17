Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is 28.69% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) started the day on February 16, 2021, with a price increase of 7.36% at $28.30. During the day, the stock rose to $29.01 and sunk to $26.50 before settling in for the price of $26.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TME posted a 52-week range of $9.22-$28.84.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 112.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.66 billion, simultaneously with a float of $605.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $48.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.49.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 3610 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 1,019,620 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 159,634. The stock had 12.76 Receivables turnover and 0.52 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.24, operating margin was +15.45 and Pretax Margin of +17.92.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.67%, in contrast to 72.60% institutional ownership.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.11) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +15.66 while generating a return on equity of 9.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 112.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.55 in the upcoming year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.09.

In the same vein, TME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.37, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME), its last 5-days Average volume was 10.47 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 14.22 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.71% While, its Average True Range was 1.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 81.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.70% that was lower than 47.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

