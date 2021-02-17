Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) volume hits 2.17 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

As on February 16, 2021, Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.30% to $3.11. During the day, the stock rose to $3.25 and sunk to $3.015 before settling in for the price of $3.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TMDI posted a 52-week range of $0.12-$3.47.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $90.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $82.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $281.78 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.07.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Titan Medical Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.31%, in contrast to 3.29% institutional ownership.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 28.18.

In the same vein, TMDI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02.

Technical Analysis of Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Titan Medical Inc., TMDI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.12 million was lower the volume of 5.33 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.55% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.44%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 81.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 83.56% that was lower than 122.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

