Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) 20 Days SMA touch 21.16%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) open the trading on February 16, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 0.37% to $2.74. During the day, the stock rose to $2.84 and sunk to $2.62 before settling in for the price of $2.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TYME posted a 52-week range of $0.85-$4.99.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 40.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $130.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $106.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $482.35 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.32.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.90%, in contrast to 9.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 11, this organization’s Chief Science Officer sold 41,750 shares at the rate of 2.88, making the entire transaction reach 120,240 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,740,248. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 10, Company’s Chief Science Officer sold 41,750 for 3.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 125,668. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,781,998 in total.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -153.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tyme Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 40.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in the upcoming year.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46.

In the same vein, TYME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.22, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)

[Tyme Technologies Inc., TYME] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Raw Stochastic average of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.65%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 32.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 356.69% that was higher than 159.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Recent Articles

What the sentiment indicator is Signaling: CEVA Inc (CEVA)

Stock Headlines Sana Meer - 0
CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) reported its fourth-quarter report on Tuesday, February 16; the company signed 21 new agreements generating record revenues. CEVA provides OEMs with...
Read more

A Stock Check: Which direction Pinterest Inc (PINS) will move from here?

Markets Briefing Shaun Noe - 0
The social networking company Pinterest Inc (PINS) rose 226% in the past year. If the price has increased significantly, is it worthwhile to acquire...
Read more

Why Should Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Be On Your Radar?

Trading Directions Shaun Noe - 0
Growing demand for laptops has allowed Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNA) to expand its touchpad sales. The company becomes a technology leader in its narrow...
Read more

Would it be wise to buy Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)?

Markets Briefing Sana Meer - 0
Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has been in bull market mode, as demonstrated by the strength of its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. ENPH...
Read more

PayPal (PYPL) Earnings Watch: What to Expect From Last Quarter?

Today's Spotlight Shaun Noe - 0
In the fourth quarter of 2020, PayPal (PYPL) tripled its profitability, completing what the company describes as its most profitable quarter ever. This was...
Read more

Related Stories

Markets

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) recent quarterly performance of 37.81% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer - 0
Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) open the trading on February 16, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 7.78% to $2.77. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.12

Steve Mayer - 0
Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) started the day on February 16, 2021, with a price increase of 1.02% at $2.98. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

9F Inc. (JFU) return on Assets touches -24.15: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Steve Mayer - 0
As on February 16, 2021, 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) got off with the flyer as it spiked 12.25% to $2.29. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) EPS is poised to hit -0.03 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Steve Mayer - 0
eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) established initial surge of 26.30% at $4.61, as the Stock market unbolted on February 16, 2021. During the day, the...
Read more
Markets

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Mogo Inc. (MOGO) last week performance was 26.76%

Steve Mayer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 16, 2021, Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.54% to...
Read more
Markets

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.0 million

Steve Mayer - 0
Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) started the day on February 16, 2021, with a price decrease of -5.26% at $37.14. During the day, the...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.