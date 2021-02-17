Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.26

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 16, 2021, Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) set off with pace as it heaved 43.60% to $4.94. During the day, the stock rose to $6.48 and sunk to $4.34 before settling in for the price of $3.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MYT posted a 52-week range of $1.50-$14.60.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -66.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -22.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.37.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 64 employees. It has generated 13,527 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -32,916. The stock had 0.68 Receivables turnover and 0.05 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.27, operating margin was -283.74 and Pretax Margin of -245.17.

Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Restaurants industry. Urban Tea Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.76%, in contrast to 10.60% institutional ownership.

Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -243.34 while generating a return on equity of -17.49.

Urban Tea Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -22.70%.

Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Urban Tea Inc. (MYT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 40.67.

In the same vein, MYT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.65.

Technical Analysis of Urban Tea Inc. (MYT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Urban Tea Inc., MYT]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.07 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.53 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.61.

Raw Stochastic average of Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.08%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 66.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 161.87% that was higher than 97.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.