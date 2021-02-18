China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Open at price of $5.06: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) flaunted slowness of -11.73% at $4.59, as the Stock market unbolted on February 17, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $5.15 and sunk to $4.555 before settling in for the price of $5.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLEU posted a 52-week range of $3.40-$10.46.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -35.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.27.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 80 employees. It has generated 53,631 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,468. The stock had 2.33 Receivables turnover and 0.82 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.06, operating margin was +9.87 and Pretax Margin of +11.30.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the China Liberal Education Holdings Limited industry. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 57.18%, in contrast to 0.30% institutional ownership.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +8.33 while generating a return on equity of 8.83.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -35.90%.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.30.

Technical Analysis of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [China Liberal Education Holdings Limited, CLEU]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 4.11 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.96.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 217.94% that was higher than 113.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.