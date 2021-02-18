China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR) Moves 19.13% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 17, 2021, China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) set off with pace as it heaved 19.13% to $2.74. During the day, the stock rose to $3.65 and sunk to $2.45 before settling in for the price of $2.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CHNR posted a 52-week range of $0.58-$6.04.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 9.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $97.85 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.31.

China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. China Natural Resources Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 72.40%, in contrast to 0.70% institutional ownership.

China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

China Natural Resources Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.60%.

China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 33.74.

In the same vein, CHNR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.00.

Technical Analysis of China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR)

Going through the that latest performance of [China Natural Resources Inc., CHNR]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.98 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.98 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 57.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 119.51% that was higher than 108.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.