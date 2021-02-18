Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) 14-day ATR is 0.42: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX: MCF) established initial surge of 1.58% at $5.15, as the Stock market unbolted on February 17, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $5.16 and sunk to $4.80 before settling in for the price of $5.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MCF posted a 52-week range of $0.84-$5.40.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -22.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $131.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $124.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $783.68 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.17.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 124 employees. It has generated 617,032 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,288,677. The stock had 2.99 Receivables turnover and 0.25 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -8.76, operating margin was -41.35 and Pretax Margin of -209.53.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Contango Oil & Gas Company industry. Contango Oil & Gas Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.60%, in contrast to 34.90% institutional ownership.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.8 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.1) by -$0.7. This company achieved a net margin of -208.85 while generating a return on equity of -124.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Contango Oil & Gas Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.00%.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (AMEX: MCF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.48. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.20.

In the same vein, MCF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.36.

Technical Analysis of Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Contango Oil & Gas Company, MCF]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.5 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.20%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 91.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 73.40% that was lower than 113.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

