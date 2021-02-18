ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) EPS growth this year is 34.60%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Shaun Noe
Company News

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) open the trading on February 17, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -9.07% to $24.15. During the day, the stock rose to $26.65 and sunk to $24.14 before settling in for the price of $26.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WISH posted a 52-week range of $17.41-$32.85.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 34.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $600.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $448.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.50 billion.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 828 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +76.70, operating margin was -7.57 and Pretax Margin of -6.73.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Internet Retail industry. ContextLogic Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 62.50% institutional ownership.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -6.79 while generating a return on equity of -138.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

ContextLogic Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 34.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in the upcoming year.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ContextLogic Inc. (WISH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.24.

In the same vein, WISH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.83, a figure that is expected to reach -2.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)

[ContextLogic Inc., WISH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 2.48% While, its Average True Range was 2.25.

