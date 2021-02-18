DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) 14-day ATR is 3.08: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) started the day on February 17, 2021, with a price decrease of -2.71% at $58.86. During the day, the stock rose to $60.03 and sunk to $57.635 before settling in for the price of $60.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DKNG posted a 52-week range of $10.60-$64.78.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $355.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $328.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $53.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $43.22.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Shell Companies Industry. DraftKings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.30%, in contrast to 47.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 09, this organization’s Director sold 1,545,924 shares at the rate of 50.83, making the entire transaction reach 78,579,317 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,205,324. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 09, Company’s Director sold 6,949,088 for 50.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 353,222,143. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,611,173 in total.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.61) by -$0.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DraftKings Inc. (DKNG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 76.45.

In the same vein, DKNG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.79, a figure that is expected to reach -0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), its last 5-days Average volume was 9.57 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 15.33 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.25% While, its Average True Range was 3.05.

Raw Stochastic average of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.19%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 51.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.56% that was lower than 57.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.