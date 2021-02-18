Electro-Sensors Inc. (ELSE) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.03 million

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Electro-Sensors Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE) started the day on February 16, 2021, with a price increase of 12.35% at $6.64. During the day, the stock rose to $7.90 and sunk to $5.92 before settling in for the price of $5.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ELSE posted a 52-week range of $2.61-$8.80.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 3.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -28.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.17 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.96.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 31 employees. It has generated 206,450 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,675. The stock had 8.55 Receivables turnover and 0.62 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +52.87, operating margin was -0.38 and Pretax Margin of +2.25.

Electro-Sensors Inc. (ELSE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. Electro-Sensors Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 34.32%, in contrast to 8.30% institutional ownership.

Electro-Sensors Inc. (ELSE) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +2.26 while generating a return on equity of 1.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Electro-Sensors Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Electro-Sensors Inc. (ELSE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 13.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.93.

In the same vein, ELSE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01.

Technical Analysis of Electro-Sensors Inc. (ELSE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Electro-Sensors Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.32 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.38 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.70.

Raw Stochastic average of Electro-Sensors Inc. (ELSE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 55.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.02% that was lower than 114.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

