Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.89: Right on the Precipice

By Zach King
Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) started the day on February 17, 2021, with a price increase of 12.18% at $2.21. During the day, the stock rose to $2.47 and sunk to $2.03 before settling in for the price of $1.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FAMI posted a 52-week range of $0.31-$2.08.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 21.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 292.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $40.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.89.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 69 workers. It has generated 437,214 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 11,936. The stock had 2.45 Receivables turnover and 0.88 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.46, operating margin was +6.96 and Pretax Margin of +2.81.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. Farmmi Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 54.17%, in contrast to 4.10% institutional ownership.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +2.73 while generating a return on equity of 3.31.

Farmmi Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 292.60%.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Farmmi Inc. (FAMI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.35.

In the same vein, FAMI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.05.

Technical Analysis of Farmmi Inc. (FAMI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.66 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.34 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.88%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 79.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 110.83% that was higher than 94.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

