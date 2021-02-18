Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) return on Assets touches 4.03: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 17, 2021, Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: HIHO) set off with pace as it heaved 19.61% to $5.55. During the day, the stock rose to $5.82 and sunk to $4.57 before settling in for the price of $4.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HIHO posted a 52-week range of $1.73-$5.74.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -10.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 205.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.53 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.22.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 200 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.07, operating margin was +5.95 and Pretax Margin of +7.13.

Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Metal Fabrication industry. Highway Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 46.39%, in contrast to 6.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 31, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 101,285 shares at the rate of 5.72, making the entire transaction reach 579,226 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 342,132.

Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +5.46 while generating a return on equity of 6.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Highway Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 205.90%.

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: HIHO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $39.36, and its Beta score is 0.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.91.

In the same vein, HIHO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.14.

Technical Analysis of Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Highway Holdings Limited, HIHO]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.36 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.14 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.64% While, its Average True Range was 0.53.

Raw Stochastic average of Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.52%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 83.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 103.05% that was higher than 94.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.