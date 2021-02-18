Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) 20 Days SMA touch -17.16%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on February 17, 2021, Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) started slowly as it slid -6.81% to $5.75. During the day, the stock rose to $6.19 and sunk to $5.73 before settling in for the price of $6.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JE posted a 52-week range of $4.27-$35.97.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -41.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $44.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $276.29 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.67.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 880 employees. It has generated 3,150,919 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -338,818. The stock had 4.57 Receivables turnover and 1.87 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.45, operating margin was +4.28 and Pretax Margin of -10.49.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Utilities – Diversified industry. Just Energy Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.79%, in contrast to 17.89% institutional ownership.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2017, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.13) by $0.76. This company achieved a net margin of -10.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Just Energy Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -41.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.52 in the upcoming year.

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Just Energy Group Inc. (JE). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.67.

In the same vein, JE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.76, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Just Energy Group Inc. (JE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Just Energy Group Inc., JE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.0 million was lower the volume of 3.14 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.59%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 113.16% that was higher than 87.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.