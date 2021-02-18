Micron Technology Inc. (MU) EPS growth this year is -56.90%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) started the day on February 17, 2021, with a price decrease of -1.93% at $86.05. During the day, the stock rose to $87.32 and sunk to $84.9038 before settling in for the price of $87.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MU posted a 52-week range of $31.13-$89.22.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 5.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -56.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.12 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.12 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $94.59 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $77.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $57.26.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 40000 workers. It has generated 535,875 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 67,175. The stock had 6.03 Receivables turnover and 0.42 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.57, operating margin was +14.33 and Pretax Margin of +13.92.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. Micron Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 84.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 11, this organization’s SVP, General Counsel&Secretary sold 4,984 shares at the rate of 85.80, making the entire transaction reach 427,647 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 298,767. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 15, Company’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 8,050 for 80.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 651,196. This particular insider is now the holder of 129,214 in total.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 11/29/2020, the organization reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.71) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +12.54 while generating a return on equity of 7.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -56.90% and is forecasted to reach 7.93 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.38% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Micron Technology Inc. (MU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.01. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.47, and its Beta score is 1.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.29.

In the same vein, MU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.65, a figure that is expected to reach 0.77 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), its last 5-days Average volume was 12.65 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 18.49 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.81% While, its Average True Range was 2.89.

Raw Stochastic average of Micron Technology Inc. (MU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 74.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.74% that was higher than 36.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.