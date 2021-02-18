Morgan Stanley (MS) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.52

As on February 17, 2021, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) started slowly as it slid -0.79% to $75.45. During the day, the stock rose to $75.90 and sunk to $74.71 before settling in for the price of $76.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MS posted a 52-week range of $27.20-$77.76.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 7.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.54 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.43 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $134.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $70.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $54.86.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 63051 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +27.70 and Pretax Margin of +27.70.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Morgan Stanley’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 63.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 09, this organization’s Head of Tech/Ops/Resilience sold 15,169 shares at the rate of 74.36, making the entire transaction reach 1,128,012 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 230,896. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 22, Company’s Head of Wealth Management sold 19,832 for 72.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,438,812. This particular insider is now the holder of 156,239 in total.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.27) by $0.54. This company achieved a net margin of +21.13 while generating a return on equity of 12.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.70% and is forecasted to reach 6.46 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.33% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Morgan Stanley (MS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.84. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.72, and its Beta score is 1.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.59. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.12.

In the same vein, MS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.44, a figure that is expected to reach 1.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Morgan Stanley, MS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.62 million was lower the volume of 11.81 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.03% While, its Average True Range was 1.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Morgan Stanley (MS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.76%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 89.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.11% that was lower than 33.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.