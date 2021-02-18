NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $3.25M

By Zach King
Top Picks

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) started the day on February 17, 2021, with a price increase of 15.97% at $1.38. During the day, the stock rose to $1.49 and sunk to $1.07 before settling in for the price of $1.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NBY posted a 52-week range of $0.24-$1.94.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 44.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 42.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -25.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $40.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $57.17 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8699, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8879.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 28 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 235,679 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -345,964. The stock had 2.89 Receivables turnover and 0.64 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +73.66, operating margin was -140.02 and Pretax Margin of -146.26.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.21%, in contrast to 5.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 17, this organization’s Director sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 1.35, making the entire transaction reach 27,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 01, Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,302,350 for 1.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,601,891. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,000,000 in total.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -146.79 while generating a return on equity of -326.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -25.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in the upcoming year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.83.

In the same vein, NBY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.41, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.73 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 5.32 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.1382.

Raw Stochastic average of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.72%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 82.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 106.69% that was higher than 95.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

