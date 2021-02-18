Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) last week performance was 21.75%

By Steve Mayer
Markets

As on February 17, 2021, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.86% to $17.52. During the day, the stock rose to $17.67 and sunk to $16.01 before settling in for the price of $16.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YQ posted a 52-week range of $10.00-$23.93.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -73.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $191.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.36 billion.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2613 employees. It has generated 30,103 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -71,416. The stock had 34.09 Receivables turnover and 0.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.30, operating margin was -246.18 and Pretax Margin of -237.23.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.31%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -237.23 while generating a return on equity of -146.04.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -73.70%.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 21.69.

Technical Analysis of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [17 Education & Technology Group Inc., YQ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.0 million was lower the volume of 2.16 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.06% While, its Average True Range was 1.53.

