TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 3.04 million

By Steve Mayer
Markets

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) started the day on February 17, 2021, with a price decrease of -2.23% at $2.63. During the day, the stock rose to $2.72 and sunk to $2.49 before settling in for the price of $2.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TTI posted a 52-week range of $0.22-$2.78.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -499.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $125.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $326.25 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.77.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2600 employees. It has generated 399,205 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -52,769. The stock had 5.59 Receivables turnover and 0.78 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.85, operating margin was +4.38 and Pretax Margin of -13.89.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. TETRA Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 42.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 30, this organization’s Director bought 175,000 shares at the rate of 0.57, making the entire transaction reach 99,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 192,818. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 29, Company’s VP-Finance & Global Controller bought 79,500 for 0.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 45,999. This particular insider is now the holder of 143,859 in total.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -13.22 while generating a return on equity of -132.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -499.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 29.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.39. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.25.

In the same vein, TTI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.19, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.01 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.39 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.46%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 90.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 128.99% that was higher than 84.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

