The key reasons why Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) is -38.60% away from 52-week high?

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) started the day on February 17, 2021, with a price increase of 40.00% at $5.25. During the day, the stock rose to $5.25 and sunk to $3.66 before settling in for the price of $3.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PHCF posted a 52-week range of $1.80-$8.55.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -54.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $63.47 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.13.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 73 employees. It has generated 29,928 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -55,424. The stock had 0.51 Receivables turnover and 0.17 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.95, operating margin was -215.34 and Pretax Margin of -206.35.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Asset Management Industry. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 67.28%, in contrast to 0.30% institutional ownership.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -185.19 while generating a return on equity of -38.49.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -54.40%.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 28.85.

In the same vein, PHCF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.35.

Technical Analysis of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.64 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.16 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.19%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 100.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 137.11% that was higher than 109.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.