ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.14

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 17, 2021, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) set off with pace as it heaved 13.05% to $5.37. During the day, the stock rose to $5.48 and sunk to $4.68 before settling in for the price of $4.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZIOP posted a 52-week range of $1.79-$5.95.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -173.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $212.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $200.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.04.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 56.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 08, this organization’s EVP, GM Gene Therapy sold 27,894 shares at the rate of 3.12, making the entire transaction reach 87,029 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 199,516. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 08, Company’s SVP, Treasurer & CAO sold 18,020 for 3.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 55,682. This particular insider is now the holder of 63,965 in total.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.09) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -130.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -173.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in the upcoming year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46.

In the same vein, ZIOP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.36, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP)

Going through the that latest performance of [ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., ZIOP]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.7 million was inferior to the volume of 3.28 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.51.

Raw Stochastic average of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 75.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 127.00% that was higher than 87.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.