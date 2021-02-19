A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Regions Financial Corporation (RF) as it 5-day change was 0.92%

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) started the day on February 18, 2021, with a price decrease of -1.80% at $19.66. During the day, the stock rose to $19.89 and sunk to $19.4125 before settling in for the price of $20.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RF posted a 52-week range of $6.94-$20.47.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 5.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $960.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $956.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.36.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 19564 workers. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +20.89 and Pretax Margin of +20.08.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. Regions Financial Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 76.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 16, this organization’s SEVP sold 56,147 shares at the rate of 20.23, making the entire transaction reach 1,135,786 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 219,667. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 05, Company’s SEVP & COO sold 40,000 for 19.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 761,456. This particular insider is now the holder of 30,187 in total.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.42) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +16.72 while generating a return on equity of 6.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.86 in the upcoming year.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Regions Financial Corporation (RF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.57. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.12, and its Beta score is 1.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.87.

In the same vein, RF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Regions Financial Corporation (RF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.4 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 8.11 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Regions Financial Corporation (RF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.79%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 77.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.13% that was lower than 46.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

