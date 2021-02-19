A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) as it 5-day change was 28.21%

As on February 17, 2021, VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 21.72% to $27.18. During the day, the stock rose to $27.7799 and sunk to $22.38 before settling in for the price of $22.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VOXX posted a 52-week range of $1.82-$25.99.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -12.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -55.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 42.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $622.15 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.06.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 912 employees. It has generated 432,992 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -28,995. The stock had 5.42 Receivables turnover and 0.83 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.18, operating margin was -4.98 and Pretax Margin of -10.37.

VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. VOXX International Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 61.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 23, this organization’s Director sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 13.65, making the entire transaction reach 68,250 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,000. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 05, Company’s 10% Owner bought 5,200 for 8.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 41,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,105,190 in total.

VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -6.70 while generating a return on equity of -6.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

VOXX International Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 42.70%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -55.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VOXX International Corporation (VOXX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 38.64.

In the same vein, VOXX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.20.

Technical Analysis of VOXX International Corporation (VOXX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [VOXX International Corporation, VOXX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.71 million was better the volume of 0.6 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.96% While, its Average True Range was 2.57.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.07%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 106.03% that was lower than 127.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.