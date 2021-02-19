Abbott Laboratories (ABT) PE Ratio stood at $50.12: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) open the trading on February 18, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.44% to $125.41. During the day, the stock rose to $126.66 and sunk to $124.07 before settling in for the price of $127.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABT posted a 52-week range of $61.61-$128.54.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 45.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.77 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.76 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $219.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $114.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $104.25.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 107000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +56.65, operating margin was +15.48 and Pretax Margin of +14.36.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Abbott Laboratories’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 75.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 16, this organization’s EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT sold 505 shares at the rate of 128.49, making the entire transaction reach 64,887 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 63,373. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 02, Company’s SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT sold 3,130 for 123.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 385,084. This particular insider is now the holder of 59,681 in total.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.35) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +12.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 45.20% and is forecasted to reach 5.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.74% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Abbott Laboratories (ABT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.61. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $50.12, and its Beta score is 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.35. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 102.40.

In the same vein, ABT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.50, a figure that is expected to reach 1.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

[Abbott Laboratories, ABT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.50% While, its Average True Range was 2.50.

Raw Stochastic average of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 67.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.45% that was lower than 22.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.