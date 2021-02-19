Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $6.43: Right on the Precipice

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 18, 2021, Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) had a quiet start as it plunged -12.35% to $8.02. During the day, the stock rose to $8.49 and sunk to $7.57 before settling in for the price of $9.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AM posted a 52-week range of $1.69-$9.52.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -343.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $476.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $313.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.43.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 547 employees. It has generated 1,553,196 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -649,203. The stock had 16.09 Receivables turnover and 0.27 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +58.98, operating margin was +44.44 and Pretax Margin of -53.86.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. Antero Midstream Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 56.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 24, this organization’s See Remarks sold 1,326 shares at the rate of 7.27, making the entire transaction reach 9,636 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 43,749. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 12, Company’s Director sold 9,788 for 6.22, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 60,920. This particular insider is now the holder of 41,932 in total.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.2) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -41.80 while generating a return on equity of -22.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -343.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.91 in the upcoming year.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Antero Midstream Corporation (AM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.94. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.50.

In the same vein, AM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.70, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Antero Midstream Corporation, AM]. Its last 5-days volume of 8.13 million indicated improvement to the volume of 6.42 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.53.

Raw Stochastic average of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.00% that was higher than 55.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

