Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) EPS is poised to hit 0.00 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) started the day on February 18, 2021, with a price decrease of -9.62% at $14.05. During the day, the stock rose to $15.12 and sunk to $14.0101 before settling in for the price of $15.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLNE posted a 52-week range of $1.05-$19.79.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of -4.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 572.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $198.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $130.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.43.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 412 workers. It has generated 851,090 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 49,566. The stock had 3.02 Receivables turnover and 0.48 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.36, operating margin was +4.41 and Pretax Margin of +4.03.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 31.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 20, this organization’s CEO and President sold 55,779 shares at the rate of 10.03, making the entire transaction reach 559,558 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,403,974. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 19, Company’s CEO and President sold 144,221 for 10.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,442,383. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,459,753 in total.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.02) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +5.82 while generating a return on equity of 3.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 572.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.52. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $88.33, and its Beta score is 2.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.01. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 74.85.

In the same vein, CLNE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.16, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE), its last 5-days Average volume was 7.27 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 10.62 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.64% While, its Average True Range was 1.63.

Raw Stochastic average of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.98%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 41.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 174.05% that was higher than 126.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.