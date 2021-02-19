Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) EPS is poised to hit 0.64 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) open the trading on February 18, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.92% to $33.22. During the day, the stock rose to $33.50 and sunk to $32.61 before settling in for the price of $33.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FITB posted a 52-week range of $11.10-$33.92.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 9.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $715.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $709.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.42.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 19869 workers. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +18.28 and Pretax Margin of +22.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Fifth Third Bancorp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 82.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 29, this organization’s EVP sold 8,900 shares at the rate of 28.96, making the entire transaction reach 257,744 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 50,594. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 23, Company’s EVP sold 8,500 for 25.81, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 219,385. This particular insider is now the holder of 71,677 in total.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.69) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +17.59 while generating a return on equity of 6.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.00% and is forecasted to reach 3.03 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.98% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.91. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.16, and its Beta score is 1.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.79.

In the same vein, FITB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.83, a figure that is expected to reach 0.64 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

[Fifth Third Bancorp, FITB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.91.

Raw Stochastic average of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.35% that was lower than 43.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.