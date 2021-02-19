Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) recent quarterly performance of 160.88% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 18, 2021, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) set off with pace as it heaved 95.23% to $14.74. During the day, the stock rose to $26.42 and sunk to $14.45 before settling in for the price of $7.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GTEC posted a 52-week range of $1.12-$11.40.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 336.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $155.36 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.19.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 304 employees. It has generated 3,493,390 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 297,637. The stock had 1.63 Receivables turnover and 0.69 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.42, operating margin was +12.60 and Pretax Margin of +11.33.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.50%, in contrast to 1.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 18, this organization’s Director sold 895,000 shares at the rate of 0.00, making the entire transaction reach 278 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 442,000.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2010, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.38) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +8.52 while generating a return on equity of 10.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 336.00%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 0.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.83.

Technical Analysis of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, GTEC]. Its last 5-days volume of 12.92 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.19 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.72% While, its Average True Range was 2.56.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 273.56% that was higher than 233.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.