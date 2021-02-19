iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) EPS is poised to hit -0.22 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 18, 2021, iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) had a quiet start as it plunged -12.99% to $7.70. During the day, the stock rose to $7.74 and sunk to $7.02 before settling in for the price of $8.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IMBI posted a 52-week range of $1.35-$9.15.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -5.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -44.99%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -125.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $101.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.02.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 862 employees. It has generated 506,891 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -56,865. The stock had 6.90 Receivables turnover and 2.27 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.00, operating margin was -8.09 and Pretax Margin of -11.22.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry. iMedia Brands Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.41%, in contrast to 16.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 28, this organization’s Director bought 256,000 shares at the rate of 6.25, making the entire transaction reach 1,600,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,349,370. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 17, Company’s Director bought 691,070 for 2.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,411,510. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,091,070 in total.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 10/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.4) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -11.22 while generating a return on equity of -134.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

iMedia Brands Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -125.00% and is forecasted to reach -1.01 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -44.99% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 505.50.

In the same vein, IMBI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.41, a figure that is expected to reach -0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI)

Going through the that latest performance of [iMedia Brands Inc., IMBI]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.36 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.11 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.82.

Raw Stochastic average of iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 60.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 105.33% that was higher than 89.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.