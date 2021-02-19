KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) EPS growth this year is -69.70%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 18, 2021, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.57% to $64.29. During the day, the stock rose to $65.99 and sunk to $63.295 before settling in for the price of $66.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BEKE posted a 52-week range of $31.79-$79.40.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -69.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.14 billion, simultaneously with a float of $389.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $79.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $64.83.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 87706 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.49, operating margin was -3.88 and Pretax Margin of -2.80.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry. KE Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 15.70% institutional ownership.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.17) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -4.75 while generating a return on equity of -9.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -69.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in the upcoming year.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.36.

Technical Analysis of KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE)

Going through the that latest performance of [KE Holdings Inc., BEKE]. Its last 5-days volume of 5.4 million indicated improvement to the volume of 4.14 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.95% While, its Average True Range was 4.12.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Raw Stochastic average of KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 41.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.65% that was lower than 66.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.