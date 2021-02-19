MP Materials Corp. (MP) 14-day ATR is 3.56: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on February 18, 2021, MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.57% to $42.35. During the day, the stock rose to $43.74 and sunk to $38.52 before settling in for the price of $41.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MP posted a 52-week range of $9.78-$44.00.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $170.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $42.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.37.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. MP Materials Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.01%, in contrast to 57.05% institutional ownership.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MP Materials Corp. (MP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 63.88.

Technical Analysis of MP Materials Corp. (MP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [MP Materials Corp., MP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.44 million was better the volume of 4.31 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.57% While, its Average True Range was 3.91.

Raw Stochastic average of MP Materials Corp. (MP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.03%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 89.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 84.56% that was lower than 91.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.