No matter how cynical the overall market is Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) performance over the last week is recorded 26.14%

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) open the trading on February 18, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -7.88% to $2.22. During the day, the stock rose to $2.325 and sunk to $2.05 before settling in for the price of $2.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FENG posted a 52-week range of $0.51-$2.65.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -1.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $176.73 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.58.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1689 employees. It has generated 131,188 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 62,364. The stock had 2.38 Receivables turnover and 0.31 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.82, operating margin was -24.01 and Pretax Margin of +48.83.

Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Phoenix New Media Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.58%, in contrast to 24.40% institutional ownership.

Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.19) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +47.54 while generating a return on equity of 22.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.19, and its Beta score is 2.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.87.

In the same vein, FENG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.86.

Technical Analysis of Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG)

[Phoenix New Media Limited, FENG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 66.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 154.88% that was higher than 151.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.