Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $10.17: Right on the Precipice

By Steve Mayer
Markets

As on February 18, 2021, Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SFTW) got off with the flyer as it spiked 27.58% to $13.97. During the day, the stock rose to $14.75 and sunk to $13.33 before settling in for the price of $10.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SFTW posted a 52-week range of $9.11-$11.78.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $547.07 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.17.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 0.23.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SFTW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.56.

In the same vein, SFTW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.25.

Technical Analysis of Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., SFTW], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.51 million was better the volume of 0.96 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.11%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 81.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 99.05% that was higher than 44.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

